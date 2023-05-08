See Miguel Ángel Borja’s goal with which River won the classic against Boca

River Plate beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Argentine soccer superclassic, with a penalty in the last seconds of the game.

The Colombian Miguel Ángel Borja scored the goal in the 90+3 minute, after leaving goalkeeper Sergio Romero without an option.

The game took 15 minutes to resume after the goal. The Boca players reacted violently to the celebration of Agustín Palavecino, from River, who ended up expelled.

Three Boca players were also expelled after the brawl: Miguel Merentiel, Ezequiel Fernández and Nicolás Valentini.

Elías Gómez and Ezequiel Centurión, River substitutes, also saw the red card.

News in development.

SPORTS

