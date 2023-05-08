Monday, May 8, 2023
See Miguel Ángel Borja’s goal with which River won the classic against Boca

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
See Miguel Ángel Borja’s goal with which River won the classic against Boca


Miguel Angel Borja

Miguel Angel Borja

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Miguel Angel Borja

The Colombian scored a penalty in stoppage time.

River Plate beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Argentine soccer superclassic, with a penalty in the last seconds of the game.

The Colombian Miguel Ángel Borja scored the goal in the 90+3 minute, after leaving goalkeeper Sergio Romero without an option.

The game took 15 minutes to resume after the goal. The Boca players reacted violently to the celebration of Agustín Palavecino, from River, who ended up expelled.

Three Boca players were also expelled after the brawl: Miguel Merentiel, Ezequiel Fernández and Nicolás Valentini.

Elías Gómez and Ezequiel Centurión, River substitutes, also saw the red card.

News in development.

SPORTS

