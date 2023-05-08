One of the most anticipated actors by fans on Comic Festival Day is ross marquand. The American artist was able to meet his Peruvian followers on the last Saturday, May 6, in a meet and greet on the third day of the event. Marquand, who gave life to Aaron in “The walking dead” and Red Skull in “Infinity war” and “Endgame”, spoke with The Republic about the character of one of the series most loved by the public.

Regarding Aaron, Ross commented that the most difficult part of giving life to this character was, first, being a fan of “The walking dead” and then becoming part of the production. “You don’t want to be the person who ruins one of your favorite shows. You want to be able to do a really good job. I wanted to make sure I was doing the character justice,” the actor said.

The series, which ended in November 2022, had different outcomes for all the figures. In relation to the end of Aaron, a character who appeared for the first time in the fifth season, the actor said that he is satisfied. “I think he finally served his purpose. He really served his purpose of serving his community and taking care of his daughter. I would love to continue playing him again, but if not, I think it ended in a very nice way.”he claimed.

Finally, Ross expressed that he enjoys being in our country again and that he loves Peruvian food like tacu tacu. “When I was here 20 years ago, I was a college student with no money and I never thought that I could come here as a guest of something. That vision was so far away from 20 years ago. So I’m always amazed how life will surprise you. I’m so thankful “, he commented.