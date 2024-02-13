From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/14/2024 – 0:52

The municipal vehicle rotation remains suspended in the capital of São Paulo this Ash Wednesday, 14th. The reason, according to the Municipal Department of Mobility and Traffic (SMT) and the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), would be a significant reduction in the circulation of vehicles throughout the city.

The rotation comes back into force on Thursday, the 15th, when vehicles with end plates 7 and 8 cannot circulate through the expanded center of São Paulo (SP). The Maximum Restriction Zone for Chartered Vehicles will return to normal operation this Ash Wednesday, as will the exclusive bus lanes, open only to public transport.

The rotation of heavy vehicles (trucks) and the Zone of Maximum Restriction on Truck Circulation (ZMRC) will also operate normally this Wednesday. Both the Metro and CPTM should continue to operate normally.