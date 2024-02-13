She did not remain silent. Magaly Medina spoke about the surprising action of the Prosecutor's Office in the house of Jorge Benavides on the morning of this Tuesday the 13th. The house of the producer of 'JB en ATV' was raided by the Peruvian authorities in order to investigate the case of an alleged money laundering of assets, in which they also keep track of his brother, the comic actor Alfredo Benavides. However, Medina expressed his surprise at the audiovisual material that emerged from the investigation.

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Benavides' home raided: why is his wife and brother Alfredo Benavides being investigated?

What did Magaly Medina say about Jorge and Alfredo Benavides?

Magaly Medina He assured that the case of the Benavides brothers has been greatly exposed, since the actions of public entities are being carried out again in a process that was activated for the first time in 2017. In addition, he expressed solidarity with his ATV colleagues and pointed out that this precedent “is stained” in the career of the producer of 'JB en ATV'.

“It seems strange to me (…). After 7 years, a search and expiation of documents is carried out… This is carried out at the beginning of the investigation; We are journalists and it seems a little strange to us that things are done this way. “It can be a kind of show, especially in the current government,” he said at the beginning. And he continued: “We are suspicious of this issue, I find it disturbing how the Prosecutor's Office shares the videos from inside the house in this way, and there has still been no trial. This is already stained (for Jorge Benavides). “It must have felt very bad for Alfredo Benavides and his family.”

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Benavides trolls 'Topito' when he sees that he arrives with a backpack from América TV: “I got really confused”

What happened to Jorge Benavides and the Public Ministry?

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Leidi Gálvez Sánchez, maintains that Alfredo Benavides would be part of a criminal organization, headed by the former mayor of San Juan de Lurigancho, Carlos Burgos Horna, who governed in the period 2010-2014. Three years ago, Jorge Benavides' brother was accused of money laundering for the purchase of land in Huaral and an exclusive apartment in Miraflores, when the funds in his bank accounts were insufficient to acquire this type of property.

According to the tax thesis, Burgos would have acquired these properties using the name of Alfredo Benavides and that of Jorge's wife, Karin Marengo Núñez: “Through a loan of money that Benavides' sister-in-law (Karin Marengo Núñez) made, with additional money, Carlos Burgos acquired a property in Trujillo that would also have been registered in the name of Alfredo Benavides,” declared prosecutor Gálvez.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita returns to 'JB en ATV': Actress confesses that she does not regret leaving ATV

What did users say about the case of Jorge and Alfredo Benavides?

On Instagram, after the silence maintained by the producer of 'JB on ATV', Users were present in the comments box of Benavides' latest publication. However, the followers of the comic actor were in divided positions: some offered him good wishes in the tax process and others asked that they make a parody of the episode of the raid on his home.

“Will he make a parody of the raid on Mr. Benavides' house? What happened!”, “Enrichment to you, your wife and your brother… It was on the news”, “They are using you as a smokescreen” , were some comments from Internet users.

#Magaly #Medina #speaks #raid #Jorge #Benavides39 #house #strange