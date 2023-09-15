See all of Lionel Messi’s goals in his career: for collectors and football fans

The race of Lionel Messi It has been full of triumphs, celebrations and many goals. And it doesn’t stop. Now at Inter Miami the Argentine player continues to leave his mark and increases his scoring record.

Statistics indicate that Lionel Messi already has 819 goals scored in 1,039 games. A figure that does not stop and is increasing, since his idea is to be the top scorer in history.

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, currently at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has accumulated 850 goals in 1,179 games

Both Cristiano and Messi had surpassed the record of Josef Bican, a Czech striker who had scored 805 goals during the 1930s and 1950s.

At Inter Miami he already has 11 goals in 11 games, which suggests that Messi could maintain a scoring streak in the MLS.

Furthermore, with the National Team he does not slow down: he scored 1-0 against Ecuador, at the start of the South American Qualifiers.

