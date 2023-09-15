Nebenzya: UN support for Ukraine exceeded aid to Afghanistan by $1 billion

The UN sent financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $1.8 billion in 2023. It received one billion more than Afghanistan, Russia’s permanent representative to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya drew attention to this at a meeting of the Security Council, reports TASS.

“It is noteworthy that Ukraine confidently remains the leader in attracting donor attention. This is $300 million more than is needed to support the long-suffering population of Syria. This is one billion dollars more than assistance to ordinary people of Afghanistan, who have fully tasted the “experimental democratization” of the United States and NATO,” Nebenzya noted.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation recalled that in these countries, people, out of despair, are ready to sell their organs and give away their children in order to get money for food. “I would especially like to emphasize the situation in African states, whose independent economic and agricultural development has been deliberately limited to the former metropolises for decades,” he added, hinting at the creation of artificial dependence of these states.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that he expected new military assistance from the West in September. According to him, all partners have already been notified about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).