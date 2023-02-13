After seven years absent from the stage and without releasing new music, the singer, actress, designer and businesswoman Rihannaoriginally from Saint Michael Parish, Barbados, starred in the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, in which the teams Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met. Riri’s show, and the final game of the 2022 NFL season, was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. After the performance of the creator of the makeup line “Fenty Beauty”, Maryfer Centeno analyzed her body language.

He Halftime Show of the Super Bowl LVIII, began with Rihanna standing on a rectangular platform, which moved up and down in the air. Wearing a bright red puffy full bodysuit and an underlayer of tight-fitting stretch clothing, she performed “Bitch better have my money.”

According to the Mexican graphologist Maryfer Centeno, Rihanna’s look at the start of the Halftime Show, It was a gesture of power, a look of seduction, security and authority. “The gaze is fixed, therefore, it is a gaze of dominance, with the head slightly lowered and the gaze so strong, it is a gaze that becomes seductive, there is a smile that reflects fullness and defiance, there is not a single bit of fear in this look, but very sure”.

The body language expertHe noted that Rihanna had her head slightly down and her eyes staring at full strength. Subsequently, the 34-year-old singer he caressed his belly, showing pride in who he is and what he has achieved.

“She is standing totally upright, without stooping, direct and clear, and also in the color red, which is the most vigorous of colors, which makes you look three times more attractive and which also results in the brain as bodily and spiritual superiority , is the color of life, is the color of passions and luxury”.

In the opinion of Maryfer Centeno, she saw a Rihanna who owns herself“owner of her look, owner of her hands, owner of her body, demonstrating strength, security, passion, I believe that today is a historic day for women.”

Rihanna’s show was her first live performance in seven years and her first since she became a mother for the first time nine months ago. After finishing her performance at Super Bowl LVII, her representative confirmed her second pregnancy, the result of her love affair with American rapper and record producer Rakim Athelaston Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky.