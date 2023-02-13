It was 178 hours this Monday, a little more than seven days, since the earth trembled with its epicenter in the Turkish region of Kahramanmaras when the rescue teams have pulled alive from the rubble of Adiyaman, about 160 kilometers to the east, to a six-year-old girl named Miray. The next step is to get her older sister back. They are small stories that still survive the devastation a week after the movement of the eastern Anatolian fault caused, at 4:17 (local time, two hours less in mainland Spain), an earthquake of magnitude 7.8. It was just the first. At 1:24 p.m., in the same region, another earthquake, this one of magnitude 7.5, once again shook the ground in a strip that connects southeastern Turkey with northwestern Syria, a neighboring country.

Miracles like Miray’s continue to emerge in this immense emergency device coordinated by the Turkish authorities in collaboration with foreign rescuers. Earthquakes have not stopped either, some with magnitudes greater than 4, such as the one who has registered around 12:59 this Monday in Hatay province, a handful of kilometers from the Syrian border.

More information

The latest balance of fatalities amounts to more than 35,000 (31,643 in Turkey and 4,300 in Syria), a figure that makes the Kahramanmaras earthquake the deadliest for the region in the modern era. The tremor directly affected some 13 million people. As reported on Monday by the Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay, 1.2 million citizens have been displaced to shelters, while 400,000 have been transferred to other provinces of the country.

international response

The devastation caused by the earthquakes has mobilized a very broad international response, but limited, practically, to Turkey. According to the latest data provided by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, under the leadership of Mevlüt Cavusoglu, 100 countries have offered help to help manage the disaster; 81 are already present on Turkish soil through survivor search and rescue teams. Ankara estimates that 9,456 foreign professionals are working on the rubble left by the collapse of buildings, and expects another 747 to join this task soon.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also A gang creates traffic accidents to defraud insurance companies subscribe

Despite the steady trickle of successful rescues, the tendency of the contingent of foreign rescuers, including civilian and military personnel, who arrived in the first 48 hours after the first quake, is to return home. The Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME), deployed in Islahiye, in the province of Gaziantep, ends its field operations on Monday night. The Community Immediate Response Team (Ericam), which traveled to Iskenderun, will do so on Tuesday. The Kahramanmaras earthquake affected nine other provinces (Adiyaman, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatia, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Hatay). On all of them, the Government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan decreed a three-month state of emergency. The efforts to rescue survivors have already ceased in four of them (Kilis, Sanliurfa, Osmaniye and Adana), where the removal of rubble and the recovery of bodies will continue.

The work of some foreign contingents, such as that of the Austrians and Germans deployed in Hatay, have been interrupted by situations of insecurity derived from the chaos in the management of the rescues, the desperation of those affected, attempts at violence, looting and the appearance of gangs and armed citizens. This Sunday, the Israeli organization United Hatzalah announced that it was ending its operations due to an “immediate and concrete threat,” according to its vice president, Dovi Maisel.

Women and children take refuge in a makeshift tent after the earthquakes, this Monday. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

collapsed buildings

The Turkish government has not provided figures for the missing. Various ministers and Vice President Oktay have stated that it would be “incorrect” to make estimates. However, it is a fact that people remain under the rubble. Geophysics professor and earthquake expert Övgün Ahmet Ercan, a regular in the Turkish media, estimates that some 155,000 people could remain under the destroyed buildings. “A person can stay alive even until the tenth day. Over time they are unable to scream, to make sounds, they may seem dead but they are alive. Please be careful when removing debris […]. In [el terremoto de 1999 en] Gölcük these mistakes were made”, he asked in your Twitter account.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Urban Planning, more than 33,000 buildings have collapsed or suffered serious structural damage and must be demolished. In these buildings there are 153,000 apartments, in which, taking into account the average number of inhabitants per housing unit of the Statistics Institute, some 600,000 people lived. So far, 236,000 residential buildings have been inspected, which is equivalent to just over a third of the total in the area. There are cities like Kahramanmaras and Antioquia in which half of their buildings and a good part of their infrastructure have been rendered unusable. For this reason, the Government estimates that more than one million of the 13.5 million inhabitants of the area have been left homeless. Another source involved in the management of the emergency consulted by EL PAÍS raises this figure to two million homeless people.

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for nearly 200 builders, property developers and site managers, and police have already arrested several dozen people linked to the construction of collapsed buildings for allegedly failing to follow required safety codes. At least four builders were detained when they tried to leave the country.

More dead in Syria

The UN Humanitarian Action Office (OCHA) has reported that the provisional death toll in Syria would be above 4,300. The earthquake affected part of the northwestern fringe of the Arab country, the provinces of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. The land dealt a coup de grace to a region already devastated by almost 12 years of internal conflict. The head of OCHA, the British diplomat Martin Griffiths, stated this Monday, during his stay in Syria, that the efforts to rescue survivors in this country are “coming to an end”. Griffiths has affirmed that the UN is preparing to move aid from the areas under the control of the Government of Bashar al-Assad to the regions controlled by armed groups ―it is estimated that two million people depend on urgent assistance in this area―.

In the latest death toll published by the Syrian emergency volunteer group White Helmets there are at least 2,167 dead in the area not controlled by Damascus. According to the person in charge of this rescue organization, Raed al Saleh, at least 550 buildings have been completely destroyed by the earthquakes. Only a handful of foreign organizations have been able to cross the border to help with the rescue efforts, including one with three Spanish firefighters.

The only border crossing still open to UN convoys, which has the capacity to mobilize aid in greater quantities, is that of Bab al Hawa, in accordance with what was approved in the minimum resolution reached by the UN Security Council. in January and that it will be reviewed in July ―Washington has pressed in the last hours for the green light to be given to a new text that opens more border points―. However, due to the deterioration of the access routes from the southeast of Turkey, it was not until the 9th that the first six trucks of humanitarian aid arrived, already compromised before the earthquake. Safa Msehli, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which manages the shipment of international assistance for this border crossing from its warehouses in Gaziantep, in Turkey, has responded to EL PAÍS that there have already been 30 trucks that have able to reach the Syrian border with emergency supplies for those affected by the earthquake ―they join other convoys under the flag of Qatar and Saudi Arabia―. The White Helmets continue to claim heavy machinery to continue rescuing survivors, equipment that has not yet arrived.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.