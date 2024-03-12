Elements of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) In coordination with elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), they carried out an operation in the city of Mexicali that ended with the seizure of 20 kilos of marijuana and the arrest of a man, an alleged member of a criminal group that generates violence.

After the operation, a property was also kept in custody awaiting a Technical Investigation Order by the Attorney General's Office of the Republic (FGR).

The man was identified as Miguel Ángel “N”, 38 years old and originally from Costa Rica, Sinaloa, he was caught in flagrante delicto on Privada La Barranca street in the Pórticos del Valle subdivision, when he was carrying a suspicious regular-sized package in his hands. .

Said person, upon noticing the presence of the security institutions, threw the packaging he was carrying into a white Chevrolet Sierra pick-up vehicle, model 2001 and national license plates; Such action was cause for suspicion, which is why he was intercepted to request a inspection for preventive purposes.

Likewise, when carrying out the inspection inside the vehicle to which he suddenly threw the package, two rectangular packages covered in transparent plastic were found, which contained a green and dry herb like marijuana, weighing approximately 20 kilos 760 grams. .

It is worth mentioning that the officers assigned to the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC) noticed that right next to the sidewalk where the pickup was located, in the front yard of a home there was another package similar to the ones seized, so it was necessary to request a Investigation Technical Order.

As for Miguel Ángel “N”, he was informed about his constitutional rights; and then he was placed at the disposal of the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR).