Security policy The president will meet with party leaders, the foreign minister and key players in parliament on Thursday

Niinistö had a discussion with the Parliamentary Defense Committee on Wednesday. “My message is clear: Finland ensures its security. It’s not out of anyone, ”he said in a statement.

President Sauli Niinistö will meet tomorrow on Thursday with the Bureau of Parliament, the chairmen of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees, the Foreign Minister and the leadership of the parties elected to Parliament.

The topic is strengthening Finland’s security and the security policy report being discussed by Parliament.

Finland is deciding in the coming days and weeks to apply for membership in the NATO Alliance.

Niinistö Has said to state their position no later than Thursday, May 12 next week.

The application is decided by a joint ministerial committee of the president and the government, the so-called tp-utva. According to HS data the decision is likely to be made on either Sunday 15th or Monday 16th May.

First, the government gives a brief statement or report on the decision to Parliament. Parliament can decide on its own position very quickly or, if necessary, wait for Sweden, which is also expected to make its own NATO decision about the same time.

According to information compiled by the HS, a large majority of MPs have already expressed their support for NATO membership.

The parliamentary timetable will be clear when Niinistö meets the parliamentary bureau.

