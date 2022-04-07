Security of supply VR says that it considers security of supply in stopping traffic to Russia – Huoltovarmuuskeskus: Finland is not dependent on Russia

The Security of Supply Center does not see any real obstacle to stopping rail traffic from Russia to Finland.

Rail transport VR Group operating in Finland said Wednesday to withdraw from Russian freight traffic.

VR Group said in a statement that “with the decision, VR Transpoint, which handles freight traffic, will draw up a plan to reduce traffic”.

The press release also points out that “the needs of Finland’s security of supply are taken into account in the downsizing of traffic.”

In its press release, VR did not further explain how Russian freight traffic affects Finland’s security of supply.

Security Center managing director Janne Känkänen According to Finland, Finland’s security of supply is not dependent on Russia.

He estimates that, from the point of view of the Security of Supply Center and the security of supply in Finland, there will be very small quantities of goods or raw materials from Russia that could be considered critical to security of supply.

Under the so-called normal conditions, ie during the pre-war period in Ukraine, Russia received more raw materials for fertilizers, for example, as well as certain chemicals that were important for Finland’s security of supply.

However, according to Känkänen, Finland and Finnish companies are now adapting their operations to the new situation and trying to get rid of Russian imports.

“Logistics chains and import channels have been adjusted and this is already reflected in the big picture.”

Känkänen According to Finland, Finnish companies have very quickly found new sources of imports and alternatives to logistics.

Thus, Känkänen does not see that much is being imported from Russia that is critical to security of supply or anything that cannot be obtained elsewhere.

