Text, backed by more than 90 countries, calls on the Taliban to reverse policies and practices that limit the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday called on the Taliban to reverse policies and practices that limit the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, condemning its decision to veto the work of Afghan women working for the UN. .

The text, supported by more than 90 countries, was unanimously adopted – a rare event in Security Council sessions in recent times – and is a direct response to the Taliban’s veto of UN officials this month, a decree that “undermines the rights of rights and humanitarian principles,” says the resolution.

The text calls on the Taliban to “quickly reverse policies and practices that restrict girls and women from the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms”, and urges member states “to use all their influence to promote the swift reversal of such practices and policies”.

The countries with veto power in the Security Council have big differences on how to deal with the situation in Afghanistan: USA, France and United Kingdom defend a stronger position in relation to the demands of respect for human rights, while China and Russia give more importance maintaining an open relationship with the Taliban in order to provide answers to the country’s severe economic crisis.

Since the Taliban took power, the UN has continued to operate in Afghanistan to try to support the population and maintain contact with the radical group, always seeking a certain balance in its statements to defend its principles and, at the same time, maintain channels of communication. with extremists.

The organization’s General Secretariat, however, has repeatedly criticized the attacks on women’s rights and described as “unacceptable” and “inconceivable” the veto of Afghan workers, considered essential to bring humanitarian aid and carry out other important operations.

The Security Council statement comes as preparations are being made for an international meeting on Afghanistan next week in Doha, where the United Nations and representatives of various countries will discuss the situation in the country and how to deal with the Taliban. .