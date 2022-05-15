As part of the Teacher’s Day celebrations, the sections 53 and 27 of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) made a guard of honor at the monument to the Master in the Sinaloa capital, located by the street, Persa Valsequillo and Paseo Niños Héroes.

In this emotional event, the general secretaries, Ricardo Madrid Uriarteof the section 53Y Genaro Torrecillasof the 27, placed floral offerings to the monument of the teacher to commemorate this day.

The Secretary of Public Education and Culture, Graciela Domínguez Navaparticipated in the activities organized by the SNTE accompanying educational teachers and union leaders.