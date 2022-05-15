The rumors relating to the alleged new continue silent Hill developed by Konami. The latest news concerns the possible involvement of Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions in the project, a hypothesis already circulated in the past but which is now back in vogue thanks to a clue discovered in one of the famous images leak published by the well-known insider Dusk Golem.

As you may already know, the deep throat a few days ago had published a series of shots of the alleged new game in the Silent Hill series on Twitter, which were subsequently removed due to the violation of the DMCA (the American copyright law). Well, I’m not paying even for the temporary suspension of the account, Dusk Golem is back in charge by publishing the images again, this time on Reddit, and adding a new one that immortalizes the face of one of the characters.

Analyzing this shot, a user claims that the character in question is played by same actress appeared in some photos shared by Hideo Kojima last November about motion capture sessions for his studio’s next project.

As we can see there is a certain similarity, but it is difficult to say if it is actually the same person. But if this were the case, it would confirm the fact that the Japanese game designer is collaborating with Konami for the new Silent Hill, information that last year was also reported by the well-known Gematsu portal based on information from an anonymous source.

Having said that, we reiterate once again that until proven otherwise there is really nothing official, not even the existence of a new chapter in the Konami horror series, although by now the clues in this regard are starting to be really numerous.

Staying on the subject, according to Jeff Grubb the upcoming Silent Hill is “highly likely” to be a PS5 exclusive.