A great stir was caused by the rumor of the dismissal of the town clerk of Guasave, Adam Camacho Gamez, and although the official denied that he had officially received any notification, much less from the mayor himself, the alleged spread like wildfire through the corridors of the commune, and even transcended various media. What yes, is that as they say out there, ‘if the river sounds, it is because it carries water’ and there must be something true in said comment, which shows that something is happening in the mayor’s circle. Incidentally, it was learned that the mayor had to go to Culiacán unexpectedly, which obviously attracted attention, because just on Tuesday he had already been there and said by himself, he would seek to meet with the governor on the subject of the Stashag, without knowing the result of said encounter.

The truth is that if in the end it turns out to be true about the possible dismissal of the secretary of the City Council, and the fact that the head of the Municipal Sports Institute, César Ojeda Anaya, with one foot outside this administration, suggests that people close to him are leaving to Adán Camacho Gámez, so we will have to see what would happen with directors like Enrique Covarrubias and Xóchitl Soto Fierro, from Bienestar and Immujeres, respectively, since they are also from that little group. The reality is that the City Council is fragmented into various groups, and they all want to stand out, but contrary to other administrations, where the mayor was above them, this time it seems that Martín Ahumada Quintero does not have that control, that is why everyone does what that he wants to bring water to his mill.

On the subject of the Stashag, now it does seem that progress will be made, because just yesterday they delivered the counterproposal, to which, according to the union leader, Alejandro Pimentel Medina, no major changes were made, but rather they specified some dates, especially referring to the reinstatement of the workers, which is what they are fighting for, mainly, since the housing fund issue has already been resolved and the vacancy issue would also be pending, which they will be analyzing in the coming days. If it goes through in a timely manner, it could be that in a matter of days and after almost four years of struggle, Alejandro Pimentel returns to the commune’s payroll, along with the union leadership that was fired in the administration of Aurelia Leal López.

The director of public roads pointed out that only 110 spaces will be available for sale in the Municipal Pantheon, for what will be the Day of the Dead, but they already have 163 requests to be placed there, the problem is that now they will not all be for florists, but they will also have to share them with vendors of traditional fresh and sweet waters. Rita Gandarilla Lerma assures that this is so that there is order, and although many merchants do not look favorably on the official, since they assure that she does not know much about the subject, they will have no other choice but to pay attention to her, if that is the case. They want to get their merchandise out.

