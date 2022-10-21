“I know I’m imbrochable”, says president in a meeting with fighters who support him

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), received support from Brazilian martial arts fighters such as Roycie Gracie, José Aldo and Maurício Shogun, for the 2nd round of elections. The Chief Executive met with the group this Friday (21.Oct.2022) at the Alliance Jiu Jitsu school, in São Paulo.

To supporters, Bolsonaro confirmed that he will go to SBT at night to participate in a sabbath, since his opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will not participate in the debate. “The other guy won’t. It broke, yeah. I think I put my hands on his back [no debate da Band], and he got goosebumps,” said.

At the beginning of his speech at the Jiu Jitsu school, the president jokingly declared: “I cannot speak well of myself. I know I’m unbroken. I know that. Among other qualities that I will not talk about here, because, if not, they can frame me in fake news”.

Bolsonaro won a glove and a belt from the athletes. At one point, one of them said: “This glove is for 10 fingers”. One of them pretended to be former President Lula. Bolsonaro then simulated punching him. And he says: “If I had been wearing a red robe, I would have kicked ass already”. The fighters laughed.

Since last Tuesday (Oct 18), these same fighters have been publishing a video in support of the president’s reelection. “Who really fights, votes 22”, state in the recording published in the twitterby Fabio Wajngarten, former Secretary of Communication of the Presidency who now works on the Bolsonaro campaign team.

Watch (1min40s):

Of the 23 people present in the video, appear (from left to right): Roycie Gracie, Fabrício Werdum, Popó, Maurício Shogun, Wanderlei Silva, Rafael dos Anjos, Thiago Marreta, José Aldo, Fábio Gurgel and Cris Cyborg.

Another 3 are the coach and founder of Alliance Jiu-Jitsu, Romero Jacaré (center); and businessmen Alexandre Correa (left) and Tallis Gomes (right):

At the event with Bolsonaro, some names that were not in the video were present at the meeting with the president, such as the fighters Minotauro, Shoe Guy, Murilo Ninja and coach André Pederneiras.

This week, the candidate also met with country music artists. Singers Gusttavo Lima, Leonardo, Chitãozinho, Zezé de Camargo and Marrone declared their support for the Chief Executive in his dispute for the Planalto Palace against former President Lula, on October 30th.