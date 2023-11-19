Sunday, November 19, 2023
Secret operation in Ukraine war causes colossal damage to Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
A secret operation celebrates particular successes in the Ukraine war. One type of Ukrainian drone in particular is causing high losses on the Russian side.

Kiev – Ukraine inflicts colossal losses on Russia in the Ukraine War. People, machines and infrastructure are not spared on the battlefields in Ukraine. A secret project appears to be at the forefront of the fight against ruler Vladimir Putin’s aggressors.

As reports circulate that Russia has executed its own soldiers, revealed Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian military charity, on Thursday (November 16) revealed for the first time details about a secret armed forces project known as the “Black Box.” According to information, this caused damage to the Russian military amounting to more than 800 million euros. However, this statement cannot be independently verified.

Severe losses for Russia due to the “black box” in the Ukraine war: the “Beaver” drone is just one component

A secret operation inflicts losses on Putin’s troops (symbolic image montage). © Sergei Supinsky/Mikhail Metztel/AFP/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Pay special attention Come Back Alive in the explanation of the long-range attack drone “Beaver”. This drone is an important part of the project, but only a “component” of Operation Black Box.

The Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (GUR) collaborated on “Black Box” with the Come Back Alive Fund and Ukrainian blogger Ihor Lachenkov. The project has been shrouded in mystery since Ukrainian officials first reported fundraising efforts for the project in late 2022.

“Black Box” causes colossal damage to Russia: secret operation known since the summer in the Ukraine war

But it is not the first time that the secret operation in connection with the Ukraine war has come to light. This summer, Ukrainian military officials announced that the secret operation “Black Box” was behind attacks on Russian military bases and infrastructure, including an explosion on the Crimean bridge. In June, Ukrainian military chief Kyrylo Budanov said that “Black Box” had already caused around 650 million euros in damage to the Russian military within a month.

The Beaver “successfully completed tasks in Crimea and in the immediately occupied territories of Ukraine and of course also ‘flown’ into military targets in enemy territory,” wrote Come Back Alive on X (formerly Twitter).

Beaver drone in the Ukraine war: attack on Iskander missile depot in Russia

The Beaver long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly has a range of around 800 kilometers and was used to attack a Russian warehouse storing components for Iskander ballistic missile systems. Come Back Alive also wrote that the Beaver was used in an attack on a facility that produces electronics for the Kh-31, Kh-35 and Kh-59 missiles launched from tactical aircraft.

