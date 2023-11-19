Genoa – Fabio Quagliarella he had already announced it in June: “If I continue to play it will only be with Sampdoria”. This was not the case, the Sampdoria club focused on a rejuvenation program that did not include the renewal of its captain.

And now, after having been linked to more than one club in recent months, Quagliarella has expressly announced what was already known: “Am I leaving football? Yes of course, I’m forced“, said the former Sampdoria player to Sky Sport. He then added ironically, after the last few months without matches and training: “It may be that some offers arrive, but I am in unacceptable physical condition to take to the pitch now”.

Quagliarella he would have liked to play another season in Sampdoria, to help it return to Serie A, but the new ownership has made different choices. And so, at 40, the striker from Stabia hangs up his boots after a career full of goals: 235 for clubs, of which 182 in Serie A, and 9 with the national team. And with 106 goals, he finishes as Sampdoria’s fourth all-time scorer after Roberto Mancini, Gianluca Vialli and Francesco Flachi.

For the former striker, who also played for Udinese, Napoli and Juventus among other clubs, there is however the desire to stay in football: “Surely there must always be dreams, one is to be able to stay in the world of football and understand the role that suits me. But we have plenty of time to understand which path to take.”