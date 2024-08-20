Gamescom 2024 closed with two announcements that put the finishing touch to the conference, the first was the confirmed release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circleas well as its confirmation that it will also be coming to the console PlayStation 5. For his part, the one who gave the final closure was Mafia The Old Countrya game that finally brings back the beloved franchise after many years of absence.

Here is the first trailer:

This is the description of the game:

Discover the origins of organised crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 20th-century Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling for which the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known.

Will arrive at PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PCThere is no release date yet.

Via: Gamescom