













Secret Invasion: We already saw Emilia Clarke’s character from Captain Marvel | EarthGamer

Specifically, in the movie Captain Marvel, but back then no one could notice for very obvious reasons. Who revealed this information was the actor Samuel L. Jackson in a recent interview.

Jackson will appear again in this exclusive Disney+ series as Nick Fury. He commented that Clarke’s character appeared in 2019 in the aforementioned tape.

We recommend: Deadpool 3 will have the return of 2 endearing characters for their memes.

what he said was ‘Do you remember when Ben [Mendelsohn, el cual interpreta al Skrull Talos] He was there with his wife and daughter?’.

To the above, he added ‘she’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She is his daughter. This character’s name is G’iah and his way of thinking is different from his father’s.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

to such a degree that secret invasion She is considered a radical with very different ideals from her father. Especially in the way that alien species like the Skrulls should approach life on Earth.

Samuel L. Jackson spoke a little about the relationship between these Skrulls and highlighted ‘She’s a refugee girl who has had Talos for a father, you know what I mean?’. This sounds a bit enigmatic and so does what he said next.

The actor highlighted ‘perhaps the fact that we didn’t know he had a daughter until now tells you all you need to know about their relationship’.

Prior to this information, Emilia Clarke was thought to be playing the role of Abigail Brand, the leader of the Sentient World Observation and Response Division, aka SWORD.

The latter first appeared in WandaVisionanother of the Disney+ Marvel Studios series.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

However, there are those who believe that Brand and G’iah are the same character, and all because of the transformative abilities that the latter has.

In this case, she would be replacing the real Abigail Brand and that would be in line with the theme of Secret Invasion.

In this the Skrulls are replacing power figures around the Earth. But the above mentioned is just a mere speculation and should not be taken as official.

secret invasion It will premiere on June 21, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ and is a mini-series with six episodes of Phase 5 of the MCU.

With details by Vanity Fair. In addition to secret invasion We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.