The character of is back on the small screen Nick Furymasterfully interpreted by Samuel L. Jacksonwho had a one-on-one meeting with one of the two directors of the new series Marvel Studios Secret Invasionand it seems that one of the two has changed his plans following this meeting.

Interestingly, when I started Secret Invasion, Ali Selim was one of the two directors. I met with Selim and then with the other director Bezucha and the next day I find out that he had left the series.

He has declared Jackson during an interview, continuing with:

[…] I think it’s great that Ali stayed, and I think it’s even more important that they let him direct all episodes. That way we had a coherent idea or concept of what he wanted the show to be. So he was able to shape it in that particular way, or convince us that we were shaping it in a way that was ours, but turned out to be his.

Of course, it remains unlikely that the reasons for Bezucha’s abandonment of the series are due precisely to the meeting with the actor, although the timing is strange to many insiders.