Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Saudi Al-Ittihad club succeeded in finalizing the transfer of French midfielder N’Golo Kante, 32, who had reached the end of his contract with his English club Chelsea, thus joining his compatriot Karim Benzema in the same team.

The federation published this news late yesterday evening, “Tuesday”, through all its accounts on social networks and through the club’s official website, with “video” clips reviewing the signing process and presentation of contracts, along with “video” clips of the star Karim Benzema and Kante’s response to him in “ Video » similar.

And Kante exclaimed, saying: Do you now believe that I am “united” .. So do not listen to the false news .. Here I have become a “tiger” now.

Some news questioned the possibility of Kante joining Al-Ittihad and playing in the Saudi League, and some went to question his physical integrity due to his many injuries, but he successfully completed the necessary medical examinations in a private center in Dubai.

The contract of Kante, the world champion crowned with the 2018 World Cup in Russia, extends until the summer of 2027, and in one season he receives 25 million euros.

Away from the contract and its details, star Karim Benzema was keen to welcome his compatriot and friend Kante, a colleague of his in the federation, through a “video” on the club’s official website. » In the world and I am happy to play with you in the best Saudi team..we meet in Jeddah. Within a few seconds, Kante replied, “Thank you, my dear brother. I am in a hurry to play in Saudi Arabia with the best player in the world.”

He added, “I am very happy to play with the Tigers at Al Jawhara Stadium.”

Inmar Al-Haili, President of Al-Ittihad Club, welcomed Bengolo Kanti, saying: Welcome, new tiger, Kante.