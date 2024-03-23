UEFA said that a “full and final settlement” had been agreed with the fans represented by two sets of lawyers from the offices of Bingham Long in Liverpool and Bogost Goodhead in London.

Union officials added that the details of the settlement will remain confidential.

An independent investigation last year considered that UEFA bears “primary responsibility” for the failures that almost led to the final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid becoming a “disaster.”

The final match, in which Real Madrid won and won its fourteenth title in the competition, was marred by complete chaos as fans of the English team struggled to enter the stadium.

Fans were harassed when they tried to enter the stadium and were fired with tear gas by police officers outside the Stade de France on the outskirts of the French capital, where the start of the match was delayed by 36 minutes.

The statement issued by the European Union said: “UEFA took a number of steps after the 2022 final, including implementing recommendations from the independent investigation and developing a special plan to return funds to fans.”

He added: “All parties agreed on the terms of this statement, but the terms of the settlement will remain confidential,” noting that officials hope that this settlement will lead to “closing the file without any admission of responsibility.”

In turn, Gerard Long, managing director of Bingham Long, said, “As a local law firm, it was important for us to be able to inform (the fans) that we have resolved the matter without lengthy legal procedures, and that they will receive some compensation.”