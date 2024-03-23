Bombassei: “Confindustria, now we need a guide that gives credibility”

''We need to regain the representativeness of the Italian industry. We need a real, credible entrepreneur''. He underlines this in an interview with 'La Repubblica' Alberto Bombassei, president emeritus of Brembo, former number one of Federmeccanica, twice vice-president of Confindustria with responsibility for industrial relations. According to Bombassei, ''one thing is needed above all: to regain the representativeness of the Italian industry. From the small one that is the backbone of our country, to the districts that are our characteristic of resilience, up to the unfortunately not many large multinational industries. However, the latter must be able to inspire the growth and innovation of processes and products throughout Italian manufacturing”.

According to Bombassei, the future president must have'Stature and competence, personal and of a true entrepreneur, which makes him credible towards both national and European institutions. And then the ability to bring together an equally strong and authoritative presidential team together with a general manager who responds in full harmony to the needs of the members, who are the shareholders of Confindustria. Last but not least, as a third element, I would add the provenance from an industrial manufacturing sector which today is in transition towards the massive digitalisation of processes''.

However, pay attention to what Bombassei says about the candidates: “Garrone or Orsini? I respect whoever makes himself available. But the manufacturer had expressed its opinion for the candidate who disappeared”.