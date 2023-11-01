Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 11:56



The more than 160 Secondary Education students who live in El Albujón and La Aljorra and who study at the IES San Isidoro in the Los Dolores neighborhood of Cartagena will recover the school transportation service this Thursday, November 2, as confirmed to the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, the Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín.

The counselor explained to the first mayor that as of this Thursday the two routes of El Albujón and La Aljorra will be recovered, in such a way that normality in transportation will be restored for these students between 12 and 16 years old. The families of these students had been forced since the beginning of the course to transport them to the institute by their own means.

In this sense, the mayor recognized and thanked the patience of these neighbors. “I understand that they took to the streets to demand a solution,” said Arroyo, who added that “we have not forgotten this issue for a single day. “We have been behind this matter every day, in constant contact with the Ministry and the counselor until we found the solution.”

The transportation problems that initially had their origin in the renewal of contracts with transport companies, could not be fully resolved in the municipalities of the Region when the agreement was reached due to the lack of buses. The Cartagena City Council drew up its own strategy to try to reduce the impact of the problem on students, reinforcing municipal public transport lines during the period in which school buses were missing.

Arroyo thanked the Ministry for its interest in solving this problem, and stated that “the educational quality that we want for Cartagena involves ensuring access to all services, including transportation, as established by the regulations that recognize this right for students in courses.” of compulsory education.