Second, one of the most outstanding bands on the Spanish music scene, says goodbye to the stage after more than 25 years of career behind them. After touring the country with each of their ten albums, the group from Murcia puts the finishing touch to their existence with three unique and unforgettable concerts in the city that saw them grow and succeed, Murcia.

The days 28, 29 and 30 of December are the ones chosen to carry out this emotional “see you forever”. In the first concert, entitled ‘I carry your pulse’, which will take place on Thursday, December 28, Second will offer us his most elegant facet. It will be a unique opportunity to enjoy the band’s music in an emotionally charged environment. While on Friday, December 29, in the second concert entitled ‘Everyone is having fun’, the group prepares a surprise for their followers with the participation of historical collaborations of the band. A night to remember with some of your special guests.

On Saturday, December 30, in the third and last concert entitled ‘For the whole universe’, Second will offer a show that will be broadcast in ‘streaming’, so that all fans can enjoy it anywhere in the world and that no one is left without say goodbye to them.

“When we announced the separation, the reaction of the public was exciting and we still feel that way at every concert. We are closing a very emotional year” be fruitful Second’s vocalist

The Teatro Circo de Murcia will be the place in charge of hosting these three concerts. A unique opportunity to enjoy for the last time live the Murcian group that has marked an entire generation and send them off in style.

The Second band with the poster of the last three concerts.



VICENTE VICENS / AGM







“We have realized what we mean to many people without knowing it. We have humbly dedicated ourselves to doing what we knew without being aware of what we were causing in people,” said Sean Frutos, vocalist of the group, in an act hosted by Yayo Delgado, head of communication at Estrella de Levante. “When we announced the separation, the public’s reaction was exciting and we still feel that way at every concert. We are closing a very emotional year,” continued the artist, who stated that “you have to know how to say goodbye when you have given everything. This forms part of the artistic and creative process. Art tries to make you feel emotions. We are happy as well as sad to close this stage”.

“Terrible Hours”



“It was a shame not to have been able to participate in this edition of the Warm Up, but there are things that cannot be controlled,” said Nando Robles about the cancellation of the concert at the Murcian festival. “Our hearts were sad,” said Jorge Guirao. “Those hours were terrible. We really wanted to play in Murcia and we were left with a bitter taste,” added Fran Guirao.

The news of the three concerts was released with a video. “Every last note, we’ll make it count,” the voiceover stated.

“We will perform in a place that has been our home. There will be no stalls and everyone will be standing up,” explained Sean Frutos about these three different concerts at the TCM. The artist was also pleased “that other bands like Viva Suecia, KUVE -present in the room-, Nunatak and Crimson have taken over”.

Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 noon.