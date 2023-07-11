Many German American football fans are again frustrated: within a few minutes, all the tickets for the NFL game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts on November 12 in Frankfurt am Main have gone.
The number of interested parties was even larger than at the Verkauf on June 27th for the first game, which will be played a week earlier in November: This time the queues went up to 2.8 million. Most went away empty-handed, as only 48,000 fans can watch the game live in the Frankfurt Arena. Tickets are already being offered for resale on the Internet at exorbitant prices. Depending on the category, a ticket normally costs between 75 and 225 euros.
Some fans who were lucky in the queue but still couldn’t buy tickets were particularly frustrated. The provider “Ticketmaster” sometimes popped up the message: “Unfortunately, we cannot reserve your tickets at the moment. Please wait a moment and try again.” Some users also reported on social media about being kicked out of the system.
