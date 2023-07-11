A man was arrested at dawn from Sunday to Monday in the Madrid district of Villaverde for the attempted murder of his partner, who had been embedded in the head with a drill in the presence of their 14-year-old son. The woman was transferred to a hospital with a reserved prognosis, although in principle there is no fear for her life, while the man is in police stations waiting to go to court, accused of attempted murder. Both the alleged attacker and the victim are of Peruvian origin and are between 30 and 35 years old. The arrest was made by a civil guard agent who had barely been in training for a week and who was off duty, David Esteban, 27 years old. In fact, this has been his first arrest.

It all started with a loud “help, help, help, help” shout. Between twelve at night and one in the morning on Monday, the agent, a resident of Villaverde and stationed in Rivas Vaciamadrid, was “having a drink under the house” with his girlfriend and his mother-in-law on a terrace in the Plaza Elderly. “They were about to close, we had paid and we were going to leave,” he recalls, when he heard the screams and calls for help from a woman, who came from inside a house located on the lower left of number 10. They ignited all alarms. “When I cried for help, I didn’t think twice, it came naturally, instinctively, from within, it’s what I had to do, go see what was happening and help with whatever. At the end of the day, even though I am an intern, I am a civil guard and legally we are obliged to prosecute crimes wherever I am and even if it is not within my constituency or within my competence”, Esteban relates.

The agent, unarmed and with nothing to defend himself with, jumped out of his chair and ran over. The window was open, so he reached in and pulled back the curtain because he “couldn’t see a thing” of what was going on inside. “I didn’t know what I was going to find,” he confesses. “And then I saw the scene: everything literally covered in blood and the woman screaming in pain, lying on the floor of the room, with her elbows resting on the bed and holding a cordless drill with both hands, which was embedded in the left side of the head, above the ear.

At that moment, he heard knocking on the doorway, looked out and saw a suspect leaving the house “screaming and slamming the door” with a backpack. “There you stay, I don’t want to know anything about you, I’m getting out of here,” she said. And he stopped it right there. “I grabbed him, threw him against the wall and he tried to run away, but I took out my wallet, identified myself and he calmed down a bit,” he recalls. “I proceeded to search him in case he was carrying weapons or dangerous objects and while I was holding him I asked the people there to call the police.” Upon the arrival of a patrol, he handed over the detainee. “I entered the home with an agent and there we found a 14-year-old boy in the living room, who was super nervous,” he continues.

After trying to calm him down, they went to the room to help the victim, who was conscious. “He had everything mixed up, so we preferred to wait for the Samur so we wouldn’t make things worse and cause him bigger injuries by trying to remove the drill,” he concludes. The toilets “arrived immediately and removed it.” The woman was transferred to a hospital with a “reserved prognosis, although in principle there is no fear for her life,” according to a spokeswoman for the Civil Guard, who points out that the tangle of hair prevented the bit from digging deeper into her body. head. For Esteban, the night ended at half past two in the morning, after declaring at the police station.

To be part of the Civil Guard, future agents have to pass a competitive examination and spend a period of one year training at the Baeza (Jaén) academy and, before graduating, one more year in a practice unit. David Esteban had barely been stationed at the Rivas unit for a week, where he hopes to stay when he finishes training. “I joined last Monday and this was Sunday night, it is my first arrest,” says the agent, who first spent seven years in the Army. “There I discovered that this could be my future job and my true vocation, so I redirected my career,” he explains. Esteban, who feels “overwhelmed by the congratulations” from his colleagues, does not want to be in an office, but rather to patrol, “help people.”

So far this black summer in the Community of Madrid, on July 3 a woman was murdered in Alcalá de Henares in what is being investigated as another case of sexist violence. Three days later, a 37-year-old man, a Dominican national, was arrested after stabbing his partner, a 35-year-old woman also a Dominican, in the Usera district; and on June 29, another victim of sexist violence died in Móstoles at the hands of her ex-partner, from whom she had a restraining order.

Telephone 016 attends to victims of sexist violence, their families and those around them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 52 different languages. The number is not registered on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact via email [email protected] and by WhatsApp at number 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation phone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and the Civil Guard (062). And if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which an alert signal is sent to the Police with geolocation.

