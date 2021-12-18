D.he Hamburger SV and FC Schalke 04 remain in the top tier of the 2nd Bundesliga. The candidates for promotion parted on Saturday evening in Hamburg’s Volkspark Stadium with 1: 1 (1: 0), but failed to move closer to the direct promotion places due to the draw. HSV defended third place in the table, Schalke follows in fourth place. Both can, however, slide down one rank each on Sunday.

Robert Glatzel put the hosts in the lead with his ninth goal of the season in front of 15,000 spectators in the Volksparkstadion at home after just 76 seconds and created a party atmosphere in the stands. Ko Itakura equalized after a corner in the 86th minute.

The Schalke team were only briefly impressed by the fast deficit. Then they switched to attack in the lively and entertaining game and came dangerous several times in front of the Hamburg gate. However, they lacked the compelling goal chances. The best opportunity had Darko Churlinov (52nd), who missed the goal after a negligent pass from HSV goalkeeper Marko Johansson.

Otherwise, with only 17 goals conceded, the best defense in the 2nd division kept the Schalke attackers under control for a long time. Without the injured top scorer Simon Terodde, who played for HSV last season and scored 24 goals, the guests were missing an enforcer. After the break, Schalke increased the pressure and created more opportunities. The HSV came only to a few relief attacks. Substitute Marius Bülter played into the penalty area after a corner, and Itakura scored to equalize.