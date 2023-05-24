Ice Hockey World Championships | The NHL star raged in the Lions’ game – slammed his stick and hit the Nokia Arena ice again

Denmark’s star striker Nikolaj Ehlers got angry in the middle of the World Cup match against Leijon.

Tampere

of Denmark The World Cup tournament ended with the first group and a humiliating defeat to Leijon on Tuesday evening.

The team’s NHL star Nikolaj Ehlers was really disappointed with his team’s performance.

“Finland got off to a good start. That’s exactly what we should have been able to avoid,” said Ehlers, who represents the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL.

“I’m really not satisfied.”

In the third set, Ehlers got furious. He slammed his bat into the edge of the Nokia Arena rink after the Lions defender Mikael Seppälä had crushed him to the surface of the ice.

However, Ehlers said that he was not enraged by Seppälä’s tackle, but by his own poor performances.

“I tried to clear the puck out of our own area twice, but both times I fed it directly into the Finnish defender’s shoulder,” he said.

“I was really unhappy with myself, especially in a game like this, where you should only be able to play simply and not really lose pucks in your own area.”

Ehlers congratulated the Leijoni players for the victory. This is Harri Pesonen’s turn.

On Monday After the match against Sweden, Ehlers harshly criticized the ice in the Nokia Arena.

According to him, there was a deep groove at the other end of the rink, which could have caused serious injuries to the players. Ehlers thought the ice was downright unplayable.

After Tuesday’s match, he continued his criticism, even though the fielders had corrected the groove.

“That’s why I’m happy that they got the crack repaired. I still don’t think anyone can say that the ice has been good in this tournament. Pucks bounce and stuff,” Ehlers said.

During the day, Sanoma’s competition team interviewed the conditions manager of the Jääkieksliitto Manu Varhoawho in turn assured that the ice in the Nokia Arena is in excellent condition.

in Denmark in Tuesday night’s match there was no more chance to improve their ranking and reach the playoffs. Ehlers said that Denmark should still have lit the dawn with more fire.

“We should have been excited about the opportunity to play in front of such an audience in Finland. And yes we were. At times we played OK, but we made too many mistakes.”