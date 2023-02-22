We sometimes wonder if dogs realize you’re driving the car, or if they think they’re in a magical moving object with their less hairy packmate on their way to the next adventure. And hopefully not to the vet. For dogs in the US state of Florida, the ride may be a little less fun, because there is a number of bills finished.

If the state implements the proposals, dogs will soon no longer be allowed to stick their heads out of the window of a moving car. The dogs must also wear a special seat belt or be in a suitable cage. In addition, the bill must prohibit animals from being transported in a locked trunk (for example, of a sedan).

The rules are also there for the dog

It sounds silly, but the rules are so safe for the dog. For example, the proposal states that the cage must be large enough for the dog to sit, stand and lie down. Dogs are also no longer allowed to sit on the lap of the driver, which is so safe for everyone.

The dog is also no longer allowed to sit between the driver and the steering wheel of a motorcycle, no matter how nice that looks. A very sensible proposal for a state like Florida. If the proposal is approved, the laws will take effect from October 1 this year.