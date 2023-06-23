Sebastián Villa gives Boca Juniors an ultimatum, play or make a drastic decision

sebastian villa It’s between a rock and a hard place. Far from resolving his situation, everything indicates that he is going the other way, after being convicted of crimes of gender violence against his ex-partner, Daniela Cortestwo years and one month in prison.

It is true that the sentence is not firm, because his lawyers appealed. Boca Juniors supported him and allowed him to play the games even in the midst of legal proceedings, and he had warned that a sentence from the Argentine justice system would cause them to let go of his hand, as indeed happened.

against the ropes

Villa was separated from the club’s activities despite having a current contract and being qualified to be taken into account.

The footballer would have decided to radically resolve his sporting situation and would use pressure so that Boca Juniors could immediately decide on his future.

The Argentine media say that he gave the club an ultimatum that if they do not take him into account in the next five days he would be considered a free agent and would leave the team.

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him. Photo: Taken from TyC Sports

Boca has in Villa one of the highest assets of the entire squad and is signed until December 2024, but the player does not want to be out of work any longer and hopes, in Argentina or wherever, to continue his career because he is confident that the appeal it will favor him and, in any case, will allow him to continue working since he will not be in prison.

