Friday, June 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sebastián Villa gives Boca Juniors an ultimatum, play or make a drastic decision

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Sebastián Villa gives Boca Juniors an ultimatum, play or make a drastic decision

Close


Close

Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa

Photo:

Juan Mabromata. AFP

sebastian villa

He was removed from the squad after being convicted of gender violence against Daniela Cortés.

sebastian villa It’s between a rock and a hard place. Far from resolving his situation, everything indicates that he is going the other way, after being convicted of crimes of gender violence against his ex-partner, Daniela Cortestwo years and one month in prison.

It is true that the sentence is not firm, because his lawyers appealed. Boca Juniors supported him and allowed him to play the games even in the midst of legal proceedings, and he had warned that a sentence from the Argentine justice system would cause them to let go of his hand, as indeed happened.
(Colombia was chosen to host the U-20 Women’s World Cup: Fifa announcement details)
(A fan of Millonarios is murdered a few hours before the final against Nacional in Bogotá)

See also  Ukraine calls for volunteers to take up arms after Russian attacks

against the ropes

Villa was separated from the club’s activities despite having a current contract and being qualified to be taken into account.

The footballer would have decided to radically resolve his sporting situation and would use pressure so that Boca Juniors could immediately decide on his future.

The Argentine media say that he gave the club an ultimatum that if they do not take him into account in the next five days he would be considered a free agent and would leave the team.

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him.

Photo:

Taken from TyC Sports

Boca has in Villa one of the highest assets of the entire squad and is signed until December 2024, but the player does not want to be out of work any longer and hopes, in Argentina or wherever, to continue his career because he is confident that the appeal it will favor him and, in any case, will allow him to continue working since he will not be in prison.
(Bogotá ‘will not pay Millonarios-Nacional’ transmission rights: tension with Win)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Sebastián #Villa #Boca #Juniors #ultimatum #play #drastic #decision

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gemelli Polyclinic, no more tears with virtual reality in the children’s emergency room

Gemelli Polyclinic, no more tears with virtual reality in the children's emergency room

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result