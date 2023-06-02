Sebastián Villa: before the verdict, he poses with a flag against violence against women

Colombian soccer player for Boca Juniors sebastian villa He reiterated his innocence and denied having assaulted his ex-partner Daniela Cortés in a trial in Argentina for minor injuries and threats that will have a verdict this Friday.

“I am innocent. I believe in God. I think everything will be fine. Everything will turn out in the best way”, declared the player when pronouncing his final words before judge Claudia Dávalos, a right that assists all defendants before the ruling is handed down. “What I have to say is that I will never it would hurt Daniela or her family. I’m innocent. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother,” he insisted on his brief words to ratify his plea of ​​innocence, as he had already done when being investigated during the process.

Mouth’s message

Villa posed this Thursday night with a “Ni una menos” flag before starting the match against Arsenal, hours after the verdict of the trial against him for gender violence was known.

In the traditional photo that the teams take before the start of the match, Boca displayed the flag, which is interpreted as a message prior to the verdict in the Villa case.

Sebastian #Town posed with the sign “Not One Less” and caused a stir and outrage on the networks.

While this Friday at 1:00 p.m. the verdict will be known in the trial faced by the Colombian from Boca for gender violence against his ex Daniela Cortés… pic.twitter.com/ngcFpPdkBf — Alejandro Benvegnu (@AleBenvegnu) June 2, 2023

It was the Argentine Football Association (AFA) that decided that all the teams take to the field with the flag of “Not one less”since the weekend marks the 8th anniversary of the first march of the feminist movement in Argentina.

‘Not one less’ is a slogan that gave its name to a feminist movement that emerged in Argentina in 2015, which would later expand on a large scale to several countries in Latin America and other regions of the world. It is a protest collective that opposes the violence against women and femicide.



