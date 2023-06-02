The UEFA Champions League is the most important tournament at the European club level. Year after year, winning this tournament has become more and more complicated as the teams are interested in reaching the final stages as it gives them prestige and competitiveness.
For this season, women’s FC Barcelona and women’s Wolfsburg hope to join this list, disputing the final of said tournament, which will be played tomorrow, Saturday, June 3.
Below we list the 8 champion teams of the Women’s Champions League
The German team was the first team to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League. He did it in the 2001/02 season, the first year in which this tournament was held. It was not going to be the last time they would win it since they managed to revalidate the title in the 2005/06, 2007/08 and 2014/15 editions.
Another team that has managed to win the Women’s Champions League is the Swedish Umea, a club that was runner-up in the first edition and that managed to win the 2002/03 and 2003/04 editions consecutively.
Another of the eight clubs that has managed to win the Champions League twice is Turbine Potsdam, which managed to win the 2004/05 and 2009/10 editions.
In 2006/07 Arsenal and Umeå faced each other in the Champions League final, finally it was going to be the group of London players who were going to win, thus winning their first and, so far, only UCL
The next edition to the one won by Arsenal would be Duisburg, which would win the Women’s Champions League, thus winning the only one for this club
It was not until the 2010/11 edition that Olympique de Lyon would not get their first European title. It is currently the club with the most Champions League with seven.
They won the 2012/13 and 2013/14 editions. Now they can try to get their third Champions League if they beat FC Barcelona next Saturday
In the 2020/21 season, the culé team managed to win their first UEFA Champions League, now they will try to get past Wolfsburg and thus achieve their second European competition.
|
Equipment
|
times champion
|
Years that he has been champion
|
lyons
|
7
|
2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22
|
Frankfurt
|
4
|
2001/02, 2005/06, 2007/08 and 2014/15.
|
wolfsburg
|
2
|
2012/13, 2013/14
|
Umea
|
2
|
2002/03, 2003/04
|
Turbine Potsdam
|
2
|
2004/05, 2009/10
|
Duisburg
|
1
|
2008/09
|
FC Barcelona
|
1
|
2020/21
|
Arsenal
|
1
|
2006/07
