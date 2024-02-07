The state funeral of the former Chilean president Sebastian Piñerawho died this Tuesday in a helicopter accident at the age of 74, will be this Friday morning in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago, announced this Wednesday the Chilean Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren.

“Once the mass is over, The remains will be transferred to the Parque del memoria Cemetery, but not before passing in front of La Monedawhere a tribute will be paid to him by the palace guard and the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric,” said the chancellor, who assured that he still has no confirmation of the international leaders who will attend the ceremony.

Sebastián Piñera, former president of Chile. Photo: FAITH / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The helicopter in which the president was traveling, along with three other people who managed to save themselves, crashed this Tuesday afternoon shortly after taking off over Lake Ranco, a tourist resort located 780 kilometers south of Santiago, where he used to spend his holidays. summers with his family.

According to local media, The former president was piloting the ship in the middle of heavy rain and sank when he could not unfasten his seat belt.

The news has generated a great commotion in Chile and numerous international leaders have expressed their condolences for the death of the president, who governed Chile between 2010-2104 and 2018-22.

