Sebastian Lizarzaburu He left behind his romance with Andrea San Martín and would have started a new relationship with a bodybuilder. The popular “Rock Man” was captured in an ampay broadcast by the Instarándula portal, in which he appears kissing and hugging a young woman with blond hair, but now he already knows her identity.

Who would be the alleged girlfriend of Sebastián Lizarzaburu?

The journalist Samuel Suárez, creator of Instarándula, revealed that thanks to his sources he was able to confirm that the woman who appears next to Sebastián Lizarzaburu is called Elizabeth Hidalgo.

In the video, both are captured while shopping in a store. At first, they appear to be just friends, but then the former member of “Esto es guerra” approaches her, hugs her by the neck and kisses her on the forehead. These gestures of affection were also reciprocated, as the woman hugged him by the waist and rested her head on his chest. Everything indicates that they would have started a romance.

Elizabeth Hidalgo would be the new partner of Sebastián Lizarzaburu. Photo: capture Instarandula

Who is Elizabeth Hidalgo?

As reported by Samuel Suárez, Elizabeth Hidalgo is an athlete born in Piura that is dedicated to bodybuilding. Shortly after revealing her identity, she said that the young woman changed her Instagram account to private, so her photos cannot be seen if she does not accept the friend request.

However, the little that can be known about Elizabeth Hidalgo is that she has won several awards in beauty competitions, such as Miss Piura 2018, Miss Mr. Tumbes 2021, Miss Miraflores 2019, and came in sixth place in the Mister América Internacional. 2021.

On social networks, the young Piurana shares content about exercise routines and nutrition.

Elizabeth Hidalgo is the woman who appears in ampay with Sebastián Lizarzaburu. Photo: captures Facebook