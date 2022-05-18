Seasonal delicacy Asparagus is a spring treat that is worth enjoying as fresh as possible – with these tips you are guaranteed to get a taste of asparagus

Eat asparagus as soon as possible after purchase. High-quality raw material is worth making simply.

The best the asparagus is that it is delicious, then you prepare it anyway. Steamed, fried, cooked, grilled, raw or deep – fried. The most important thing is not to overcook the asparagus.

The season for asparagus arriving from Central Europe usually continues until Midsummer. If you’re lucky, you may also run into domestic asparagus in early summer. Buy a bundle and treat it with love. Wash and dry it, plan raw in a bowl and season with olive oil, salt and lemon juice. The general guideline also applies to asparagus: the higher the quality of the raw material, the simpler it is worth enjoying.

If the bunch of asparagus doesn’t look good, leave it in the store for popularity. Poor quality asparagus is identified by blooming buds, a dry stem and a stunted stem.

Asparagus you should eat as soon as possible after purchase. You can keep the asparagus for a few days by treating it like a bouquet of flowers. Remove wraps and rubber bands. Cut or click on the new suction surfaces on the asparagus, ie remove the woody stem. Pour about 3 cm of cold water into a glass jar, lower the asparagus cutting surface into the water and place the fruit bag loosely on top. Keep in the refrigerator.

Store ethylene-secreting fruits separately from asparagus, as apples, bananas and avocados, for example, turn yellow asparagus and make it tough.

If When grilling asparagus, choose thicker asparagus, as thinner ones contain more peeling material and thus dry out more easily. Thinner asparagus is suitable for cooking. The cooking time is affected by the thickness of the asparagus and the harvesting time.

Green asparagus does not need to be peeled unless the peel feels dry: remove the woody stem and place the asparagus directly on the grill.

White asparagus is picked from underground before it has time to rise to the surface. It is the same asparagus as green, the surface of which is stained with chlorophyll produced by the sun.

White asparagus is always worth peeling. Squeeze the stem off and peel gently up to the bud. White asparagus should be pre-cooked before grilling.

For everyday delicacies we make green asparagus often in a pan with a lid by steaming. The asparagus is first fried for a while in a hot pan with olive oil, then a small sip of water and a pinch of butter are added and the lid is put on for a while. The asparagus evaporates under the lid to ripen and makes it shiny and delicious thanks to the butter. The asparagus is tipped over a plate and sprinkled with a little finger salt.

But if we want something even better, asparagus gets buttered with anchovy paste, tart vinaigrette or soft feta dip.

1. Grilled asparagus & seasoning butter

Asparagus is completed on the grill at the time the steak, for example, retreats. Lie the asparagus with oil and grill for a few minutes. Lift to a serving platter and put a few drops of spice butter on top to melt. We mix the buttered salted anchovy fillets and lemon zest or nduja paste with butter

2. Cooked asparagus & capers vinaigrette

Who asparagus in a flat casserole in salted water for a few minutes. Lift the attic with a kitchen towel and pat dry. Place the asparagus on a serving platter and pour over the vinaigrette immediately. Hot asparagus absorbs flavor.

3. Plucked asparagus & whipped feta dip

Asparagus is also delicious on a dipping plate, for example with fetadip. Boil the asparagus in salted water for a minute and raise directly to ice water. In the cold, the asparagus stops ripening and the color remains bright green. Then lift the kitchen towel to dry and serve at room temperature. The heavy asparagus raised from the ice bath is also delicious in salads.

Kia Arpia and Petra Wettenranta are the founders of the food community Bella Table. The food-loving bells are familiar to many from Instagram (@ bella.table) and a weekly podcast that includes an enthusiastic, curious and in-depth talk about the food, along with a pampering food experience. In this series of stories, Arpia and Wettenranta delve into cooking technology, but casually: your favorite recipes are broken down so that success is guaranteed.