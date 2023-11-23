SSecurity forces have searched several properties in Berlin, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein in connection with the ban on the terrorist organization Hamas and the international network Samidoun in Germany. The Federal Ministry of the Interior announced this on Thursday morning. The ministry banned the activities of the two organizations at the beginning of November.

“We are continuing our consistent action against radical Islamists,” said Faeser on Thursday. “Islamists and anti-Semites cannot and must not feel safe anywhere here.” These “extremists must expect the full rigor of the rule of law.”

Bans on activity are issued

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution counts Hamas as having around 450 members in Germany. According to current findings, their activities range “from expressions of sympathy and propaganda activities to financing or fundraising activities” in order to strengthen the core organization abroad.

According to the "Bild" newspaper, officers from the Police State Security Service, which is responsible for political crimes, as well as riot police and forces from the Special Operations Command (SEK) were involved in the operation. In total there were 350 officials.







Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced bans on activities with regard to the Hamas and Samidoun associations shortly after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. A good three weeks later, the relevant orders from the Federal Ministry of the Interior were published in the Federal Gazette.

Since then, the terrorist organization Hamas and the international network “Samidoun – Palestinian Solidarity Network” have been banned from operating in Germany. A classic ban on associations is out of the question due to the lack of solid structures for both organizations in Germany. Only the sub-organization “Samidoun Germany” was banned and dissolved.

All groups must stop their activities in Germany. All of Samidoun’s email addresses will be switched off, as will the profiles on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, the platform X (formerly Twitter) and Tiktok. The assets are confiscated.







The organizations’ symbols are also no longer allowed to be shown, neither on the Internet nor at demonstrations. The prohibited license plates and logos are shown in the orders so that the police know when to intervene.