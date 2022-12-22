MontereyGoogle is working with pharmacists to create an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can read complex handwriting, something doctors have long been accused of having when giving out prescriptions, Business Insider revealed.

The company introduced the AI ​​feature at its annual conference for India; However, Dr. Manish Gupta, Google’s Research Director in that country, pointed out that there is still a lot of work to be done before the system is ready for the real world.

From the presentation, it appears that users can take photos of prescriptions or upload an image to the tool for processing and the AI ​​will highlight any medication in the note.

Business Insider noted that the tool, which has no expected release date, would be part of Google Lens, the company’s AI tool that can translate languages ​​and recognize different objects, available in the Google app’s search bar.

“This will act as an assistive technology to digitize handwritten medical documents by augmenting humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made based solely on the output provided by this technology,” Google said. on his blog.

Doctors’ writing can have deadly consequences for patients, noted Time magazine, citing a 2006 study from the Institute of Medicine of the US National Academies of Sciences.

The report states that careless handwriting by physicians was estimated to kill more than 7,000 people a year at the time and states that more than 1.5 million Americans are injured by medication errors.

However, a 1996 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that doctors’ handwriting is no worse than non-doctors’.

“This study does not support the conventional wisdom that doctors’ handwriting is worse than others’,” the study authors concluded.