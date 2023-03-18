sound. The Attorney General of Justice of the State of Sonora on Friday night reported that they concluded the search and processing of evidence in a house of walnut treeswhere they were extracted Bone remains of seven people.

The address in question is located in the Luis Donaldo Coloiso neighborhood, detailed in a press release.

The expert personnel and other elements of the FGJ were in charge of extracting the remains of seven people, in the process of identification, derived from investigations carried out.

Hours before it was reported that the bodies were buried in the patio of the house located in Los Piros 99 street, Luis Donaldo Colosio neighborhood.

At least 10 vehicles from the FGJ of Sonora and a municipal patrol went to the property minutes after 11:00 a.m. on Friday and closed vehicular traffic in the area, so as not to affect the expert work.

It was learned that neighbors from the area commented that constantly, screams were heard at night of people and that it was also heard that they were digging in that house.