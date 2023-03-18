NATO | “It is not really known whether Russia will influence in any way” – How long can Sweden’s NATO process still drag on?

Experts can only try to guess how long Sweden’s NATO process will drag on. Pledging the ratification of Sweden’s membership will help Turkey achieve its goals, but there are a large number of goals and it is difficult to assess them with certainty.

Finland the process of becoming a NATO member took a historic and big step forward on Friday, when Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey would start the ratification process for Finland’s NATO membership in its parliament. At the same time, it means that Finland and Sweden’s common path towards NATO will diverge.

It has been suggested that pledging Sweden’s membership will be a turning point for Turkey in the direction of NATO and the United States in order to promote its own goals. Those goals are already familiar. For example, Turkey wants to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States and, more broadly, Turkey wants a better understanding from NATO allies for what it calls the “fight against terrorism”, which the other NATO countries have not accepted without reservation.

“The United States also supports the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of AANES (Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria), which Turkey is very critical of,” representative of the Finnish Middle East Institute Foundation Anu Leinonen says.

Director of research at the University of Tampere and an expert in international politics Hanna Ojanen points out that deciding on members is actually the only case in NATO when decisions are made unanimously.

“When there are no other opportunities, you have to take this and try to get something with it. But all in all, this leaves a little open as to whether Turkey has any single concrete goal, or whether it’s a question of keeping the situation open, if an idea, something that can be grasped happens to appear. It wouldn’t be the first time,” says Ojanen.

Thehow long Sweden’s NATO process will take, even experts can only guess.

“It’s interesting when we don’t really know what Turkey has actually sought or what interests Hungary has and whether Russia has any influence. It’s interesting that this turned out to be a protracted matter, the duration of which is just a matter of guesswork,” says Ojanen.

At the moment, it seems that if Finland receives the ratification of Hungary in addition to Turkey and delivers the accession documents to the United States, it will not be left waiting for Sweden. According to estimates, the first item on Finland’s agenda is that Sweden must also be included.

Hanna Ojanen is the director of research at the University of Tampere and an expert in international politics, who has particularly studied European foreign and security policy.

“It is worth considering whether Finland, as a member of NATO, has any new opportunities to influence the process. They probably didn’t know how to think that such a situation could happen,” says Ojanen.

Sweden staying outside of NATO for a while means that Finland’s closest defense cooperation partner will stay outside.

“Could there be a problem such that some choices have to be made in some situations? Can the close cooperation continue in the same way, even if Sweden is not a member? Are there any problems? The fact that Finland’s closest defense partner would be outside the organization is temporarily ok during the transition period, but in the longer term it would be really strange,” says Ojanen.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said that the separation of Finland and Sweden will fall into Russia’s pocket. Current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, on the other hand, has proposed that Finland’s accession to NATO will also improve Sweden’s security position.

Interesting the question has been why Erdoğan decided to advance Finland’s membership application right now.

“No specific reasons have been announced publicly. In accordance with the official line, Turkey has now assessed the situation and considers that Finland meets the conditions of the cooperation document to a sufficient extent. But, of course, there have been negotiations going on behind the scenes all the time and this has been constantly strongly highlighted in both Washington and Brussels. Turkey has certainly been under some pressure as well. I assume that Turkey and Erdoğan consider it necessary to show their Western allies that they are still a cooperative partner,” says Leinonen.

According to Leinonen, in Turkey’s May elections and the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu the success of the polls has had no effect on Erdoğan’s NATO game moves.

Read more: “Turkey’s Gandhi” leads Erdoğan in the polls and the Kurds are also considering joining the president’s joint overthrow in the May elections

“The opposition has not raised this issue especially in connection with the elections. Erdoğan has not been terribly criticized for this NATO bloc, it has not been significant for the opposition. The main topics of the election are the economy, earthquake management and corruption,” says Leinonen.

“But of course if you also think about the fact that Turkey’s economy is in a miserable state and there are difficulties in getting foreign investments there, because the rule of law is not being implemented, then perhaps there is once and for all a need to improve relations with Western countries.”

Erdoğan has played a central and visible role in Finland’s journey to NATO membership. What has Erdoğan gained from this eight-month show?

“Erdoğan has benefited the most in the direction of the home audience. At least until the earthquake in Turkey, Erdoğan has been seen in front of the home crowd as a strong leader who demands things and others do. Turkey is a country that can present demands to the prosperous Nordic countries and they must obey,” says Leinonen.