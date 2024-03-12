Sea of ​​Thieves is about to land on too PS5: the Rare title will make its debut on the Sony console on April 30th, but the enthusiasm is already sky high and never before could the saying be true as in this case: whoever finds a live service, finds a treasure…of pirates.

Already in first position among the most booked games on the PlayStation Store, the now former Xbox exclusive It undoubtedly stands as a virtuous example, a project born with some structural problems which however it has been able to resolve brilliantly over time.

It's funny to think that, from this point of view, Microsoft users acted as beta testers a bit to ensure that the pirate simulator grew, enriched, improved… just in time to arrive on PlayStation 5 in its best form.

Jokes aside, the topic of how to launch a successful live service is increasingly current and the feeling is that it is often also a question of luckas demonstrated by the quiet release of a product like Helldivers 2 which however is literally making waves.