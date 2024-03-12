Sea of Thieves is about to make its debut on PS5 and it seems that the enthusiasm is sky high: is Sony preparing to welcome a new successful live service?
Sea of Thieves is about to land on too PS5: the Rare title will make its debut on the Sony console on April 30th, but the enthusiasm is already sky high and never before could the saying be true as in this case: whoever finds a live service, finds a treasure…of pirates.
Already in first position among the most booked games on the PlayStation Store, the now former Xbox exclusive It undoubtedly stands as a virtuous example, a project born with some structural problems which however it has been able to resolve brilliantly over time.
It's funny to think that, from this point of view, Microsoft users acted as beta testers a bit to ensure that the pirate simulator grew, enriched, improved… just in time to arrive on PlayStation 5 in its best form.
Jokes aside, the topic of how to launch a successful live service is increasingly current and the feeling is that it is often also a question of luckas demonstrated by the quiet release of a product like Helldivers 2 which however is literally making waves.
I will become the king of pirates?
A recent analysis by Mat Piscatella highlighted how the live service market is complicated and inflated, to the point that there are only a handful of games that continue to go strong and that users support month after month.
It goes without saying that entering that narrow selection is not easy for anyone and this is the reason why so many projects fail: quality and ideas alone are not enough, as mentioned you also need to have a bit of luck to intercept that word of mouth between social media and YouTube that can make all the difference in the world.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the numbers for Sea of Thieves will be on PS5 and how any excellent feedback for the game will influence the Xbox cross-platform strategiesbut also what Sony will be able to learn from this experience.
Given that there won't be any big first party launch on PS5 until March 31, 2025, the hope is that at least the Japanese company's current focus on GaaS doesn't reveal itself a painful hole in the water. How do you see it? Let's talk about.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
