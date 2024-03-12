Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 03/12/2024 – 15:05

From next Friday, the 15th, the bank slip that is paid by 1:30 pm can be invoiced and offset on the same day. The news was informed by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

The novelty is yet another modernization project carried out by the banking sector in the form of payment slips, which will encompass 136 banks and will be mandatory. With the change, if the customer pays the bill by 1:30 pm, the collector may receive the money on the same day, depending on the contract he has with his financial institution. If payment is made after this time, settlement will take place the following day.

+Consumer week: what is a minimum guarantee, right of withdrawal and what are the rules for exchanges

“The change will bring more agility to the collector, and will greatly benefit commerce. In the case of e-commerce, for example, we also see advantages for buyers, who will be able to have the goods delivery process carried out more quickly”, assesses Walter Faria, deputy director of Services at Febraban.

Despite losing space to Pix since 2020, the bank slip is still a very present means in the daily lives of Brazilians. Last year alone, 4.2 billion documents were transacted, totaling R$5.8 trillion.