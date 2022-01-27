Sea of ​​Thieves was the protagonist of a today Preview Event where Rare announced all Announcements coming into the game over the course of 2022: a year that promises to be the greatest ever for the fun pirate simulator.

With over 25 million players, Sea of ​​Thieves will first see the arrival of the Adventures and gods Mysteries. The first are narrative-based missions organized as limited-time events, which will find a place within the experience and will be renewed every two or three weeks.

The first adventure will be entitled Shrouded Islands and will be available starting February 17th. As for the Mysteries, it will be content designed to remain accessible longer in the world of Sea of ​​Thieves, and will see players engaged in solving even complex cases, starting with a murder.

The system of the seasons has been confirmed and the Season 6 will debut in March, introducing a new element: the Fortresses. Six of them will appear in the game world, and we will be able to try to face the pitfalls when we have a level of experience sufficient to cope with that type of challenge.

Finally, new contents will be introduced for the Legendary Pirates, while the Arena mode will be removed: the development team intends to focus its efforts on the news just announced, so it will be necessary to set aside the less popular content among users.