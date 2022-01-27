Mortal Kombat is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most loved video game series ever, and from chapter to chapter the quality of the products has always been excellent. It is therefore no coincidence that as soon as something new comes up, fans around the world have their eyes on it. This time, however, the news could really be a bomb, because a leak may even have revealed Mortal Kombat 12.

A not bad double for the franchise, which just yesterday saw the confirmation of the works for the second cinematic chapter, following the film released on HBO and in cinemas last year.

The leak originated from a photo posted on Twitter by a game developer, Jonathan Andersenwhich portrays his workplace covered in artwork from the Injustice And Mortal Kombat. However, in the photo you can also see part of the screen, in which you can clearly read the name of a file: “MK12_Mast …”with other filenames also calling Mortal Kombat as “Reptile“. The post was promptly removed, but the internet people were quick enough to capture the whole thing.

Below we propose both photos:

In the last year the rumors had spread as to why NetherRealm was at work right on Mortal Kombat 12 and not on Injustice 3and all this would seem to confirm it.

In any case, we remind you that there were no confirmations or official announcements from neither party, neither from Warner Bros. Games, nor from NetherRealm Studios nor from Andersen himself, and we therefore invite you to take this information as mere rumors.

Sure, if it really was revealed Mortal Kombat 12we could find ourselves in front of a real bomb, but with bad news for all those players who anxiously awaited a Injustice 3.