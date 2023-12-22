Cyprus has offered to host and operate facilities to provide continued aid directly to the Gaza Strip once the war ends.

Israeli-Cypriot discussions

“Disengagement from the economic disengagement from the Gaza Strip” is a title that many politicians in Israel have been calling for, and the issue has gone beyond the stage of slogans. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Cyprus this week to discuss with its government a plan to make the port of Larnaca a gateway for goods to enter the Gaza Strip instead of the Israeli crossings. Cohen's plan stipulates that Israel will inspect these goods in Larnaca before sailing them to the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said: “Today we are taking an important step towards disengaging economically from the Gaza Strip. We are cooperating with the Cypriot government to establish the sea line that will allow the transfer of goods under Israeli coordination and security inspection to the Gaza Strip.”

But disengaging economically after more than half a century of complete interdependence of the Gaza economy with Israel is not an easy matter, and it cannot happen all at once, according to what political analyst Ali Waked confirmed to Sky News Arabia.

The economic connection also has a security dimension, and the two issues cannot be separated from each other, as Israel refuses to bring thousands of goods into the Gaza Strip under the pretext of the possibility of using them for military purposes, and even when Israel talks about creating a sea line between Cyprus and Gaza, what is meant is the entry of goods from Cyprus instead of the Kerem Abu crossing. Safe, but with the inspection system remaining.

In an interview with “newsroomOn Sky News Arabia, former Labor Party MK Yossi Yona says: