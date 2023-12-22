The Dubai Government Human Resources Department approved, on Monday, January 1, 2024, an official holiday for Dubai government departments on the occasion of New Year’s Day, with official working hours resuming on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The circular issued by the department excluded agencies, departments and institutions that have employees working in shifts, or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities, as each entity decides the working hours for these categories of employees in proportion to their operational requirements, and to ensure the proper functioning of service facilities. The public regularly and consistently during the holiday.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the residents of its land, praying to God Almighty that the New Year will be a year of goodness, blessings, health and well-being for all.