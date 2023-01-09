Mexico.- Niurka Marcos went viral in social media recently, after her daughter Romina exhibited her on the TikTok platform in a video where it looks stunning.

Days ago it became a trend for parents to model their children’s clothes to see how they would be imitating the style of their firstborn, which is why Romina Marcos decided to do the trend with her mother.

In the video that the former participant of ‘the stars dance on today’shared on his official TikTok account, it is appreciated showgirl most famous in Mexico wearing different outfits.

Before this show, Internet users made various comments about it, where they indicate that Romina dresses very similar to her mother, which is why there is no difference and all the outfits look incredible on her, even without the clothes.

However, some other users commented that the style is different, but they agreed that Niurka looked stunning with anything, in addition to looking very happy in the video clip that she also shared on her networks.

It should be noted that the “woman of the scandal” appeared parading down the aisle in her usual outfit, a baggy outfit made of white cloth, to later come out with a completely black outfit, which consisted of a short skirt and a leather jacket, accompanied of a top.

“I love their styles”, “With everything or without nothing, it looks great”, “They dress just like beautiful women hehehehe”, “Beautiful body, everything is going well”, are some of the comments they left on the platform.