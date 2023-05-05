Magaly Medina received a visit from Eva Ayllón on her television program after many years. The public figures met again and shared a pleasant conversation about the evolution of their artistic careers over the years. Having her face to face, the presenter released a phrase that made the artist upset. “Many years ago, she got upset with me and she never came to see me again,” said the popular ‘Urraca’. Meanwhile, the interpreter replied: “I didn’t bother, let’s not get started on it. But what I can say is that thanks to her I am the presumptuous black,” she added with a laugh.

The criolla music singer is about to celebrate her 50 years of experience at the National Stadium and expects to gather more than 50,000 people. According to what he said, he will sing songs of many genres and will have surprise guests.

