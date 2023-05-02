Scudetto Napoli, the plan of the prefect Palomba: 90 gates in the city

The Naples he postponed the championship partySunday’s draw at Maradona with the Salernitana froze the celebrations, only postponed given the team’s huge lead in the standings Spalletti on the Lazio, the first pursuer. In the city the party actually is started weeks ago but it hasn’t exploded yet why there is no official. The only one who will not celebrate in Naples risks being the prefect Claudio Palombawhich is played – we read in the Republic – the promotion to the prefecture of Rome and will surely be praying to San Gennaro for everything to go smoothly. The Minister of the Interior Planted in fact, he promised him the coveted chair vacant for 50 daysbut on one condition: the Scudetto party must go smoothly, without clutter. “There will be 90 gates, – explains Palomba al Mattino – but they will be empower yourself the transport until all night. The metro, the funicular, the buses will work, it will be nice to immerse yourself in this great party scenario. More than advice to give, as a Neapolitan I have one certainty: as happened on the occasion of the first and second Scudetto, we show that we are champions of civilization”.

“We know – continues Palomba – that the world is watching usthere is a lot curiosity for Naples, a winning city kissed by the great tourist flow, therefore it is better to prove oneself up to the situation. I am sure it will an explosion of joy, of celebration, of human sympathy capable of binding different generations. The plans we have put in place are elastic, dynamic, flexible. It is useless to keep thousands of men in the game if there is no possibility of celebrate. Needless to imagine one red zone, if there is no big rush to the city center. The forces available will be re-protected in view of the next match point”. Al Maradona for the trip of Udine on Thursday evening there will be the big screen.

